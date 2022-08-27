Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Lantronix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Stock Down 13.5 %

LTRX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 961,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,877. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

