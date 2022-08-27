Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Lantronix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $228.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

