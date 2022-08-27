Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 10,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$36.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

