Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$26,000.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TSE:LAM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 260,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,150. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

