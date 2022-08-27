Lattice Token (LTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $128,756.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $128,756.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lattice Token Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
