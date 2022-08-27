LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LVTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.