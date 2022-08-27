LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:LCII traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,137. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 765,835 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

