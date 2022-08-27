LCMS Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. LCMS has a market cap of $7,461.52 and approximately $10.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCMS has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LCMS Coin Profile
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
LCMS Coin Trading
