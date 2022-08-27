Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126,990 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.