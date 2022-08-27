Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,199,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $407,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

