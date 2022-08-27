Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

NYSE:EGP opened at $168.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

