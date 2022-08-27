Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam raised its position in Snap-on by 40.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $220.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

