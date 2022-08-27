Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Leslie’s by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,295,000 after buying an additional 199,475 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

