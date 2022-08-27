Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,945,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,177,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

