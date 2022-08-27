Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

