Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.