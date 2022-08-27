Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,580,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,881. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $191.85 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

