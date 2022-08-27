Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 241,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 2.7 %

About Apartment Investment and Management

Shares of AIV opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

