Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,096 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.40.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.4794 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

