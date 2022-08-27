Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 937,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 173,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NIO by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

