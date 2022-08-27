Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Elizabeth Proust Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Proust purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.41 ($7.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,050.00 ($36,398.60).
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.36.
Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.71%.
About Lendlease Group
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
