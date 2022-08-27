Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,709 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

