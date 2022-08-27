Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LESL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,791. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

