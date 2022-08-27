LikeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3,600.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.24 million and $3,600.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,577,487 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

