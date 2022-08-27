Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the July 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.63. 73,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
