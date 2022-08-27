Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the July 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.63. 73,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

About Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.