Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 7,429 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. 2,401,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.