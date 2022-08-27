Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $465,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SLM were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 391,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SLM by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. 1,543,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

