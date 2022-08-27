Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $472,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,781,000 after acquiring an additional 313,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $81,941,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 393,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

