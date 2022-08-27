Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $107.19. 417,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.