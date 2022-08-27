Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,323. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

