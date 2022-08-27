Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,163,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 251,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 182,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,838,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 1,188,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

