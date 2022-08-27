Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,800 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Flex were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Flex by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 234,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 124,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 2,259,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,697. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

