Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.10. 1,945,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,043. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

