Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003826 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085854 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars.

