Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 133,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,207. The company has a market capitalization of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $101,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,214.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,116. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

