Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 6,039 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
BILL stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
