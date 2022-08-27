Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 6,039 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.