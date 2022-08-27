Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Fluor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fluor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 414,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

FLR stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

