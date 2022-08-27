Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $335.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

