Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

