Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 13,155 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.