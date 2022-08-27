Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $4.49 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Insider Activity

Generac Stock Down 6.0 %

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.