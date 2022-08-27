Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $52.27 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $52.27 or 0.00262381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $442.35 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001014 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,037,106 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

