Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 22,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.66).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £89.29 million and a P/E ratio of 415.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.39.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

