LockTrip Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.07 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC on popular exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $13.07 million and $15,013.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

