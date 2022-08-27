Lux Health Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Trading Up 0.4%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lux Health Tech Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,512,000.
Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile
Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.
