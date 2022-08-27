Lux Health Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Trading Up 0.4%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lux Health Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,512,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.