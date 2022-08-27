Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Up 2.6%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.33. 98,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 154,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

