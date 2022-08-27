Man Group (LON:EMG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 242.90 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 714.41.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

(Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.