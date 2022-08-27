Maple (MPL) Market Cap Tops $81.51 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Maple has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $18.45 or 0.00091602 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $81.51 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

