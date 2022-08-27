Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

