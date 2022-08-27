MaxiPARTS Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MXI)

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

MaxiPARTS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxiPARTS news, insider Gino Butera acquired 50,000 shares of MaxiPARTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$103,000.00 ($72,027.97).

About MaxiPARTS

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company also supplies heavy road transport trailer solutions, including trailer repairs and services.

Featured Articles

